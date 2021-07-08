6.0 Magnitude Earthquake on California-Nevada Border Felt Across Bay Area

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon was felt across the Bay Area.

Several aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude temblor, rattled the Sierra Nevada.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

A woman in Placerville, Calif., captured the water in her glass shaking as an earthquake along the border of California and Nevada. In Gardnerville, Nev., someone captured images of food on the floor at a grocery store.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck at 3:49 p.m. in a region about 250 miles east of San Francisco and south of Lake Tahoe. Its epicenter was 4 miles west-southwest of Walker, a California town of fewer than 900 residents.

"The ground was shaking pretty bad, and then everything started falling," said Carolina Estrada, manager at the Walker Coffee Company. Syrup bottles broke, dishes fell to the ground and the roof of the shop caved in a bit.

The shaking lasted 30 seconds or more, she said.

"We ran out of the building," Estrada said. But the shaking continued, and "boulders the size of cars" fell onto nearby U.S. 395, she said.

A woman in Placerville, Calif., captured on camera the moment her glass of water shook during an earthquake that struck along the California-Nevada border on Thursday.

Cars were struck by rocks, but nobody was injured, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At one point, rockslides closed about 40 miles of the interstate, a major route through the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said. Portions of the interstate were later reopened, but crews remained at the scene in case of aftershocks, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The USGS initially reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in San Joaquin County but later updated the event to be included in the series of temblors in the Sierra.

A series of earthquakes in the Sierra Nevada and near the California-Nevada border were felt across the Bay Area Thursday afternoon.

The quake was "a classic normal faulting earthquake for eastern California," and aftershocks were common in the region, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted.

More than 30 aftershocks were reported in the first two hours, including at least five of magnitude-4.0 or greater, the USGS reported.

"People in the area should expect aftershocks for days following an earthquake of this size," said Jason Ballman with the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California. "We’ve already seen a pretty vigorous aftershock sequence."

Ballman cautioned that reports of damage or injury might not be available for days because a lot of the shaking was felt in remote areas.

"While there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, this is a rapidly evolving situation & more details will emerge in the coming hours." California’s Office of Emergency Services tweeted. "We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes."

Are you prepared for the next big one?