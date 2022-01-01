Powerball

Powerball Reaches $500 Million for New Year's Day

Wednesday's drawing did not yield winners who matched all six numbers

Powerball's top prize increased from $483 million to $500 million, with a cash value just shy of $356 million, for Saturday's New Year's Day drawing.

This will be the first drawing of 2022. 

“Ticket sales have been strong through the holidays, and we anticipate the majority of ticket purchases for the next drawing will happen on New Year’s Day,” May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director said in a press release. “A jackpot of this size is great way to start the New Year, but please remember to play responsibly.”

