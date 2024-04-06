Powerball

Powerball prize climbs to $1.3B ahead of next drawing

The jackpot ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lottery players will have another shot Saturday night at a Powerball jackpot that has grown to an estimated $1.3 billion after more than three months without a winner.

There have been 40 consecutive drawings since the last time someone won Powerball's top prize on New Year's Day. The 41st drawing Saturday night will tie a record for drawings set twice before in 2022 and 2021.

The jackpot, which ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, has grown so large because the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million make winning so difficult. That has enabled the top prize to roll over three times a week for months.

Powerball Apr 3

This Virginia woman accidentally bought a Powerball ticket. She then won $1 million

mega millions Mar 27

Winning ticket for $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in New Jersey

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The $1.3 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Winners almost always choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $608.9 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at a record $1.9 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers during Saturday night’s lottery drawing.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us