Powerball

Here are the winning numbers for Powerball's $750M jackpot

The cash prize option currently stands at $350.6 million

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their Powerball numbers at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic/AP

Millions of people hoping to make it rich have bought their tickets for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, which has a jackpot of $750 million.

Saturday's winning numbers are 1, 12, 66, 20, 33 and a red Powerball of 21.

The $750 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which is currently estimated at $350.6 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the July 19, 2023 drawing, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $1.08 billion.

Since then, there have been 27 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow. And with huge jackpots becoming increasingly common in lottery drawings — with eight grand prizes between Powerball and Mega Millions surpassing $1 billion since 2016 — this latest Powerball streak could very likely become the ninth.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward earlier this year after months of speculation.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

