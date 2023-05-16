Post Malone Announces New Album, Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Post Malone announced the title and release date for his upcoming fifth album “Austin” and the dates for his North American tour that will star this summer.
The Grammy-nominated superstar is scheduled to release his new single, "Mourning," this Friday. His new tour, entitled, "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying," will include music from his upcoming album, "Austin", as well as fan-favorites in what he described as a "completely reimagined show."
“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours," the artist said in a statement.
Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour kicks off in Noblesville, Indiana, on July 8, and will conclude at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, on August 19.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. (ET) Additional presales will run all week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. (ET) at livenation.com.
The full list of tour dates is below:
- Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
- Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater