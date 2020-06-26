Shooting Reported at Bunn-O-Matic Warehouse in Illinois

A shooting has been reported at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, according to NBC affiliate station WAND.

The Sangamon County Sheriff said officers were called out for a shooting just after 11 a.m. Friday, WAND reported.

Police said at least one person had been shot but their condition was not released. It was not immediately clear if authorities were searching for a suspect or if additional injuries were reported.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area.

The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr.

WAND reports Stevenson Dr. was blocked from 13th Street to Alice.

