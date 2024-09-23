Florida

Woman rescued after crash leaves Porsche dangling from Florida parking garage

The incident was reported at a garage in the 1500 block of San Remo Avenue

By Chris Hush and Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was rescued after a crash left a Porsche SUV dangling from the third floor of a parking garage in Coral Gables, Florida, on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened on the third floor of a garage at 1567 San Remo Avenue after officials said it appeared the woman driving the SUV accidentally hit the accelerator.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue officials said the crash sent the SUV through a concrete barrier.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the white SUV over the edge of the garage and against a tree.

RAW: Aerial footage from Chopper 6 shows a Porsche SUV dangling from a parking garage in Coral Gables.

Officials said there was a woman inside the vehicle that was hanging halfway out but was being held up by the tree.

Rescue workers used ropes to bring the woman to safety, and she was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

"Pretty sure that she was pretty shaken up, but looking at it from outside, she was fairly calm considering how dramatic this incident was," Coral Gables Fire Rescue Division Chief Xavier Jones said.

A Porsche SUV was left dangling from a parking garage in Coral Gables on Sept. 23, 2024.
NBC6
A Porsche SUV was left dangling from a parking garage in Coral Gables on Sept. 23, 2024.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Crime and Courts 5 mins ago

Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket found guilty of murder

Climate change 30 mins ago

‘Short corn' could replace the towering cornfields steamrolled by a changing climate

An employee of a doctor's office across the street said they heard the moment of impact.

"I basically heard a car peeling out, like they hit the gas by accident or trying to go really fast. I heard a really hard crash, so I thought it was a car crash between two cars," Katiana Polanco said.

Officials brought a crane in to remove the vehicle and said structural engineers would be taking a look at the garage.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC Miami for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us