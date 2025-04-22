Catholic Church
Live Updates

Live updates: Pope Francis' funeral to take place Saturday, Vatican says

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Vatican says Pope Francis’ body may be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica to allow worshippers to pay their respects tomorrow. Arrangements will be confirmed today.

What to Know

  • The world is paying tribute to Pope Francis, who rattled the Catholic Church's conservatives and inspired some progressives following his death yesterday at the age of 88.
  • Francis' death certificate overnight, released by the Vatican overnight, said he died from a stroke that prompted irreversible heart failure. He had suffered a long series of health issues.
  • American cardinal Kevin Farrell has become the acting head of the Vatican until the College of Cardinals chooses the pope's successor during the conclave that will follow his funeral.

Francis' body will likely be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica tomorrow morning for worshippers to pay their respects, the Vatican said. Follow along for live updates.

