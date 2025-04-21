Catholic Church

‘A man of the people': World leaders react to Pope Francis' death

Leaders from across the world paid their condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

By NBC Staff

Pope Francis' death is being felt across the world.

The former head of the Catholic Church, who held that role from 2013 until his death on Monday, had a significant influence in nations from Asia to America to Europe and more.

Here are the reactions from leaders across the world, from the White House to the Dalai Lama:

"During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of a dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement from the Kremlin.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more reactions from around the world.

Catholic Church
