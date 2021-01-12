Iran

Pompeo Claims Iran is ‘Home Base' for Al Qaeda

U.S. intelligence and terrorism experts have previously offered a more nuanced picture of Iran's complicated relationship with Al Qaeda

Win McNamee | Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of actively supporting Al Qaeda, saying the country now serves as a "home base" for the terror group and provides operatives with travel documents and logistical support, NBC News reports.

Pompeo's allegations go well beyond previous statements by U.S. intelligence officials, other foreign governments and terrorism experts, who have described a complicated and sometimes tense relationship between the Shiite-ruled government in Tehran and the Sunni extremist group that launched the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Pompeo, who did not cite U.S. intelligence reporting for his assertions, said the relationship between Iran and Al Qaeda shifted in 2015 just as the regime in Tehran wrapped up an agreement with the United States and other world powers over its nuclear program.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

