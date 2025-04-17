Florida State University

At least 4 hospitalized after report of active shooter at Florida State University

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the Student Union.

At least four people were hospitalized as police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded.

"Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert read.

At least four people were hospitalized, officials said. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said they were receiving and caring for patients from FSU.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials also said they were responding to the campus.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

