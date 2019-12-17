Massachusetts

Police: Man Crashes Stolen Lobster Truck Into Another Lobster Truck

A 29-year-old man allegedly stole a lobster truck in Charlestown, then intentionally crashed into another truck employees were using to chase him.

A man allegedly stole a lobster truck early Tuesday morning in Boston, then intentionally crashed into a second lobster truck that chased him.

Police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to Main Street in Charlestown, where the crash took place.

When police arrived, they learned that the suspect, a 29-year-old man from South Boston, had allegedly stolen the box truck, while it was being loaded with at least $10,000 worth of lobsters.

The man, who was not immediately identified, jumped into the cabin and sped away, according to police.

Employees got into another box truck and started chasing the man, catching up with him near the intersection of Medford Street and Main Street.

The driver didn't stop, but deliberately crashed into the other truck, according to police.

The employees detained the man until police arrived.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating on a revoked or suspended license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threats to commit harm.

