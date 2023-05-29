9 Injured, Including Kids, in Memorial Day Shooting at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

At least nine people, including children, were hospitalized Monday after an altercation ended in gunfire at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, police said.

Hollywood Police said they received calls about multiple people who were shot near Johnson Street after two groups got into an altercation, which resulted in gunfire.

Nine gunshot victims — including four children between the ages of 1-17 years old — were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Five adults between the ages of 25-65 were also hospitalized.

One of the victims was in surgery, while the rest were in stable condition, police said.

Police detained one person of interest and said another person is at large.

Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson Yanet Obarrio Sanchez told NBC6 up to five victims were being treated at the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital.

"It is a fluid situation," Sanchez said.

There were no details on their conditions or ages, but "a couple of minors" were being treated, Sanchez said.

People are asked to avoid the area from Johnson to Garfield Streets as well the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

"Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a post on Facebook.

Video from the city of Hollywood's live feed of Hollywood Beach appears to show the moments immediately after the shooting — people are seen running or seeking cover when gunshots were fired.

Cellphone video from a witness shows paramedics tending to multiple people with injuries on the beach.

"I heard like three gunshots and I just see a wave of people running off, like screaming and running out," Marvin Mikhail said.

A reunification area was set up at the Johnson Street and North Ocean bus loop.

Beaches in South Florida, including the Broadwalk, have seen a rush of visitors in recent days for Memorial Day weekend.

Hollywood Police is asking anyone with tips or information to contact hollywoodtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.