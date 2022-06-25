Bolingbrook

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at WeatherTech Facility in Illinois

People should avoid the area from Remington Boulevard to Woodcreek Drive amid the ongoing investigation

One person has died and two people were injured in a shooting in suburban Bolingbrook at a WeatherTech warehouse Saturday morning, according to authorities.

At around 6:25 a.m., police received a call of at least one person shot at WeatherTech, located at 841 Remington Blvd.

In an update Saturday morning, officials said one person had died, while another was in critical condition. The third person shot was released from the hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the building, but was taken into custody at around 9:25 a.m.

People should avoid the area from Remington Boulevard to Woodcreek Drive amid the ongoing investigation, police said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

