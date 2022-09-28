Los Angeles detectives arrested a woman and teenage boy Tuesday as they pursued those believed responsible for the murder of the Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, who was shot to death inside a restaurant in South LA after a struggle over his jewelry.

A bulletin released by police Wednesday identified a third person wanted in the killing as Freddie Lee Trone, who police described as “being involved” in the Sept. 13 murder of PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen.

The first person arrested, who is a minor under the age of 18, was detained in Lawndale Tuesday morning, the LAPD confirmed.

The second person was identified as 32-year-old Shauntel Trone, his step-mother, who was arrested in Gardena and was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC LA that Freddie Trone is a longtime member of a South Los Angeles street gang and eluded detectives as they attempted to arrest him Tuesday.

The LAPD has said it was looking into whether an Instagram post – that showed Allen with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles restaurant —might have steered the killer to the restaurant. The post appeared about 20 minutes before the attack.