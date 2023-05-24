Crime and Courts

PlayStation Game Gets Assist in Solving 2019 Michigan Murder

The recording from the basketball video game captured audio of a dispute between the victim and killer

By David K. Li | NBC News

UK SONY PLAYSTATION
Bloomberg via Getty Images

A nearly four year old murder in Michigan was solved with an assist from the PlayStation basketball game the victim was playing when he was gunned down, federal authorities said this week.

Daushawn Lamarr Guthridge, 41, was fatally shot on July 10, 2019, during a robbery in his Flint home in a case that led police to plead for the public's help.

Darel King was charged on Monday in connection to that 2019 armed robbery and murder, according to recently unsealed court documents.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us