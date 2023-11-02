Planning your Thanksgiving feast? Here's where to find deals after you have your shopping list together

It's almost time to gobble up some turkey.

And as prices keep going up, some retailers are looking for ways to make your Thanksgiving feast cost less this year in case you want to invite extra plus ones.

If you are the one doing the shopping, here are some deals being offered as you put your Thanksgiving feast together.

Target

One of the retailers, Target, announced on Nov. 1 that it will offer a $25 meal that serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey at less than $1 per pound

The grocery chain added the package will include an array of sides and desserts, including cranberry sauce, potatoes, green beans, stuffing mix and gravy.

Walmart and Aldi have also rolled out their own deals on some Thanksgiving staples.

Walmart

Walmart's "Inflation Free" Thanksgiving deals let customers choose cook-from-scratch or ready-to-bake options and dishes that are less expensive than last year.

"Saving money remains a top priority for our customers, and this holiday season, we’re building on the investments we made last year knowing they need it now more than ever," said John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S.

Walmart's deals began on Nov. 1 and run until Dec. 26.

Aldi

Aldi meanwhile, is also slicing prices on over 70 items by up to 50%. The items include bakery specials, cranberries, gravy, green beans, potatoes and pumpkin pie.

“With inflation still looming, we’re providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress," Aldi President Dave Rinaldo said in a press release. "ALDI is delivering big savings on key items so there’s always room for more guests.”

Aldi's deals will last through the end of 2023.

If you are starting to plan ahead of the big feat, here's the list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day.