Small Plane Crashes Near Calif. High School

An aircraft crashed Monday near the campus of Santana High School in Santee, officials said.

An official with Air Traffic Control told NBC 7 that the plane was headed to Yuma, Arizona, from Montgomery Field in San Diego but had some sort of issues and was attempting to land at Gillespie Field, which is near the high school, when it crashed.

After the crash, which happened around noon near the intersection of Greencastle and Jeremy streets, smoke was visible above Santee and the surrounding communities. A photo tweeted out by @ouijacorn shows an inferno raging in one of the homes, a man who is possibly a neighbor standing nearby pointing a house at the raging fire.

First responders from the Santee Fire Department and the San Diego Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene, authorities told NBC 7.

By 1:30, the dozens of firefighters battling the twin blazes had extinguished the fires in both structures for the most part and were just pouring water into the buildings, where a small amount of gray smoke was still visible.

Emergency crews battle a fire in Santee after a plane crashed in a residential neighborhood, destroying two buildings.

At least two buildings were badly damaged by fire, with crews fighting the flames with water cannons and also trying to cool down other buildings nearby. The structures appear to be homes, and at least one of them, but probably both of them, are completely destroyed.

It's still unknown if anybody was harmed in the incident. It's also not yet known how many people were aboard the aircraft when it came down.

Officials said Jeremy Street between 2nd Street and Mast Boulevard has been closed to traffic, as has North Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street and Mast Boulevard.

The school, which is part of the Grossmont Union High School District, is just north of the airport at Gillespie Field.

All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a "Secure Campus". — Santana High School (@SantanaSultans) October 11, 2021

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., school officials tweeted out that no students had been harmed when the plane came down and that the campus was secured. About a half-hour later, they said the campus had been returned to its normal status and that students were either on lunch break or were being released for the day if they had no more classes.

The crash near Gillespie is not the first in Santee; three years ago, two people and a dog were killed when an aircraft came down in Santee in February.

