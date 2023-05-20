half moon bay

2 Dead After Plane Crashes Off Coast of Half Moon Bay: NTSB

The FAA said the aircraft was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, Hawaii and their initial information indicated that two people were on board.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that killed two people off the coast of Half Moon Bay in California Saturday.

According to the NTSB, a Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed into the Pacific Ocean shortly after declaring a mayday at around 2:15 p.m.

NTSB officials added that the U.S. Coast Guard located the plane submerged about 40 miles off the Northern California coast and confirmed the pilot and copilot suffered fatal injuries.

The FAA said the plane was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, Hawaii.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

There were no other passengers on board and investigators are working to recover the plane, an NTSB spokesperson told NBC Bay Area Sunday.

No other details were released.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

climate change 1 hour ago

Italy's Deadly Floods Just Latest Example of Climate Change's All-Or-Nothing Weather Extremes

tennis 4 hours ago

Martina Navratilova Says She's Doing ‘OK' After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

half moon bay
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us