AC International Airport

Spirit Airlines Says New Jersey Jet Fire Caused by ‘Large Bird' Flying Into Engine

Passengers deplaned safely and were bussed to the terminal. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

All passengers are safe after a bird struck a plane’s engine at Atlantic City International Airport on Saturday, causing the engine to catch fire. 

Spirit Airlines Flight 3044 was set to take off from Atlantic City International Airport and was bound for Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a bird struck the right engine around 5:45 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The engine caught fire and the takeoff was aborted. Passengers deplaned safely and were bussed to the terminal. 

Video from the Lakewood Scoop shows passengers sliding down the emergency exit of the plane following the fire.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

AC International AirportAtlantic City International airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us