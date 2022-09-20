plane crash

Pilot Killed in Crash While Competing in the Reno Air Races

Racing officials say Aaron Hogue had flown planes since he was 16

Reno Air Races
Scott Sonner/AP Photo

Authorities on Monday identified the pilot who died while competing in the Reno Air Races and said his family witnessed the crash.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said at a news conference that L-29 pilot Aaron Hogue was killed in Sunday’s crash during the event’s championship round.

Race officials said the crash occurred on the third of six laps during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5.

According to a video of the event, the 61-year-old Hogue appeared to have some kind of trouble with his jet before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The remainder of the competition was canceled after the crash, which is being investigated by the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration.

Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, said Hogue’s family witnessed the crash that happened about three miles from the spectator stands.

“While we cannot change this tragedy, I would ask everybody to think, pray and honor Aaron for his passion for life and certainly his passion for air racing,” Telling said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

CELEBRITIES 12 mins ago

Woman Files to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears

diseases 30 mins ago

‘Out of Control' Cases for STDs, Including Gonorrhea and Syphilis, Prompts Call for Changes

Racing officials say Hogue had flown planes since he was 16. The resident of Paso Robles, California, received his introductory flight license in 1987.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

plane crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us