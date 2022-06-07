‘Pillowcase Rapist' Charged for Multiple Florida Sex Assaults in 1980s

The Broward Sheriff's Office has identified and charged the man they say was behind several sexual assaults in the county dating back nearly 40 years.

Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Tuesday that Robert Koehler, who is currently in custody in Miami-Dade County on an assault charge, has been charged with six counts in Broward.

"Anyone who preys as a sexual predator on our community, in my opinion, is part of the worst of society," Tony said.

Koehler allegedly broke into the homes of women throughout the county and assaulted them. In June 1984, he allegedly raped a woman in her Pompano Beach apartment after holding her at knifepoint.

Detectives believe Koehler allegedly broke into eight homes in the county in 1984 and 1985 when the homes were unlocked and assaulted women while they slept or were preparing for bed.

He allegedly would use his hands or a pillowcase to cover the face of each victim and threatened to kill the victim or her family members before attacking and later robbing them.

"It's not just a matter of dominating an individual's body, but it creates psychological scars that last a lifetime," Tony said.

In 2019, the newly formed BSO Cold Case Unit began to investigate the cases and was able to get DNA from Koehler following his January 2020 arrest. Tony said Sgt. Kami Floyd went through over 500 cases to help gather evidence.

"It's heartbreaking, but when they did decide to come back and they were brave enough to discuss it with me, it made me proud of them," Floyd said.

"The success of that has resulted in us having probable cause and establishing warrants," said Tony. "We were able to get his DNA, confirm his DNA."

Officials believe there may be more victims.

"Every victim that we've been in touch with in Broward County has felt relief, they're all very happy that he's been arrested and several of them have commented 'I hope more women come forward'," Floyd said.

Koehler was initially charged in a single case, but Miami-Dade officials said at the time of his arrest that he could be responsible for as many as 25 assaults in the county between 1981 and 1986.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.