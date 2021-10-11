Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California Published 18 mins ago Photos from the site of a plane crash on Monday that left two dead after a Cessna 340 crashed near Santana High School in Santee, California, and destroyed two homes. 10 photos 1/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 2/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 3/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull A fire official looks over the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 4/10 SkyRanger 7 An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 5/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull People watch emergency crews from the roof of a home at the scene of a plane crash in a neighborhood Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 6/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 7/10 SkyRanger 7 Firefighters on the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 8/10 Artie Ojeda A house burning after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 9/10 SkyRanger 7 An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 10/10 Debris at the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. This article tagged under: Californiaplane crashSantee More Photo Galleries In Photos: Women's March in DC Rallies for Abortion Rights PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Photos: Rally Near Capitol to Support Jan. 6 Defendants in DC The 2021 Met Gala in Photos