Animals

Photos Show Exotic Cat Recovering After Testing Positive for Cocaine

A serval cat is an African native exotic feline that can weigh up to 39 pounds.

By NBC NewsChannel

NBC Universal, Inc.

An exotic cat is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo weeks after it was found wandering an Ohio neighborhood and testing positive for cocaine.

The African native serval cat was spotted in a tree back in January in Oakley, Ohio after neighbors reported a "leopard" running loose in the streets. Officials were able to catch it and take it to Cincinnati Animal Care. The cat did suffer a broken leg during the capture.

A serval cat is an African native exotic feline that can weigh up to 39 pounds.

"Our initial thought was the cat was a hybrid F1 Savannah, which is legal to own in Ohio, but our expert was pretty certain Amiry was a serval, which are illegal to own," CAC community engagement manager Ray Anderson said, according to NBC affiliate WLWT.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Although it is illegal to keep servals as pets in Ohio, it is allowed neighboring Kentucky and Indiana, according to WLWT.

A serval cat named Amiry was found wandering around an Ohio neighborhood with cocaine in its system back in January. He is now recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Photo: Cincinnati Animal Care

The cat, named 'Amiry,' tested positive for cocaine and was taken to the zoo for care and supervision.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

MEMPHIS 14 mins ago

DOJ to Review Memphis Police Department in the Wake of Tyre Nichols' Death

theft 40 mins ago

Super Bowl Ring Thief Back in Prison Over Veteran Fraud Scheme, DA Says

Authorities said Amiry's owner assisted during the investigation and it isn't pressing any charges at this time.

It is still unclear how the cat consumed the drug.

This article tagged under:

AnimalsCatsWildlife
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us