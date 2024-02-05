Photos: Atmospheric river slams California with wind and rain Published 3 hours ago A series of powerful storms have led to evacuations and widespread power outages, as the area prepares for heavy rains, strong winds, and snow. 15 photos 1/15 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images A man swims chest-deep through flood waters with his cell phone near three cars that are submerged after rain flooded several areas of Long Beach from the first in a series of storms hits Southern California, in Long Beach Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. 2/15 Eric Thayer/AP Barricades mark a closed Pacific Coast Highway due to flooding Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Huntington Beach. 3/15 Eric Thayer/AP The roof of a submerged car is visible on a flooded street under a railroad bridge, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Long Beach. 4/15 Denis Poroy/AP Raegan, left, and Judah Mccracken walk along the Embarcadero, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in San Diego. 5/15 Mario Tama/Getty Images A visitor walks past the General Grant tree as snow falls in the Grant Grove of giant sequoia trees during an atmospheric river storm on February 01, 2024 in Kings Canyon National Park. 6/15 Gregory Bull/AP Migrants seeking asylum from Ecuador take shelter from wind and rain as they await processing in a makeshift, mountainous campsite after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, near Jacumba, Calif. About 200 migrants huddled under blankets and plastic bags under pounding rain and wind Friday night, as Border Patrol agents tried to work out transportation to area facilities. 7/15 Kyle Grillot for The Washington Post via Getty Images Severe weather moves into the San Gabriel Mountains as an atmospheric river storm begins to hit Southern California, on February 4, 2024. 8/15 Damian Dovarganes/AP A man walks his dog on the edge of the Los Angeles River, carrying stormwater downstream Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California, flooding roadways and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains. 9/15 Mario Tama/Getty Images A person walks along a flooded street on February 4, 2024 in Santa Barbara. 10/15 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images A view of the destruction caused by a giant tree, which has fallen on a house on El Grande Dr. in San Jose, on February 4, 2024. 11/15 Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images People attending the Grammy’s run between the red carpet and a parking garage as another storm bears down at L.A. Live in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. 12/15 Christian Petersen/Getty Images A fallen tree is seen over power lines during the delayed final round start the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 04, 2024 in Pebble Beach. 13/15 Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images A man fills a sand bag during a storm in Santa Barbara, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. 14/15 David McNew/AFP via Getty Images A boat washes ashore as the second and more powerful of two atmospheric river storms arrives to Santa Barbara, on February 4, 2024. 15/15 Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images A person rides a bike through floodwater during a storm in Santa Barbara, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Hurricane-force winds whipped the seas off California, while heavy rains raised flood risks from San Francisco to San Diego, as another powerful Pacific storm arrived on the state’s doorstep. More Photo Galleries Photos: Holocaust Remembrance Day 2024 Photos: Winter storm covers DC area with snow Best red carpet looks from the 75th Emmys Awards PHOTOS: Thousands march for Gaza in Washington, DC