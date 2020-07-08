PGA Member and His 3 Children Among Dead in Idaho Plane Collision

A PGA official and his three children were among the fatalities in the holiday weekend's small plane collision in Idaho, authorities said Tuesday.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and girl, and an 11-year-old boy were aboard a sightseeing seaplane when it collided with a Cessna Sunday afternoon before both aircrafts descended into Lake Coeur d’Alene, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The three minors, whose names were not released, were children and step children of Sean K. Fredrickson, 48, of Lake Oswego, Oregon, the office said. The Professional Golfers' Association of America said Monday that Fredrickson was its Pacific Northwest region president.

All eight aboard the two planes are believed to be dead.

