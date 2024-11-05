Peruvian soccer player dead after being struck by lightning on field

Originally appeared on E! Online

Peru is mourning the death of a soccer star.

José Hugo de la Cruz Meza, a defender for Familia Chocca, died Nov. 3 after being struck by lightning along with other players during a match against Juventud Bellavista at Coto Coto stadium in Chilca, Peru, local officials confirmed. He was 39.

“We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family of young Hugo De La Cruz, who, after being struck by lightning, unfortunately, lost his life while being taken to the hospital,” the District Municipality of Chilca wrote in Spanish on Facebook Nov. 3. “We also express our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the other four players injured in this tragic accident.”

In a clip circulating on social media, José and four others were seemingly walking off the field when lightning struck. A brief spark was seen near one of the players and they immediately collapsed face-first during the televised game.

Juan Chocca Llacta, who had hugged José moments before and was also struck, gave insight into the harrowing moment.

“I let go of him, we took three steps and the lightning struck us,” he told Diario Correa in Spanish Nov. 4. “I felt that a light came to my head and my mind went blank, and then I don’t remember anything else. I regained consciousness in the hospital.”

He added, “I thank God for giving me a chance at life. I am surprised that I am alive.”

E! News has reached out to Familia Chocca for comment and has not yet heard back.

José’s wife Edelmira Chocca Ccente shared her disbelief about the tragedy. “I have a son with him and two little girls, 2 and 7 years old,” she told local news agency Andina in Spanish. “I never thought this would happen.”

It was especially shocking since the chance of being struck is less than one in a million, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All four players that were hospitalized have since been discharged from the hospital, Daniel Alcides Carrión Regional Hospital director Jorge Rojas Ayre noted, per Andina.

“When they were admitted, they had temporary effects such as neurological difficulties, loss of consciousness, visual trouble and a cardiovascular change,” he explained, “but with the passing of time and the management of the team they have improved, as have their first-degree burns.”

