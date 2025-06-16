14 Pepsi and Mountain Dew flavors are being discontinued. See the list

It’s time to take your last sip of some niche soda flavors.

PepsiCo has confirmed to TODAY.com that multiple flavors of Pepsi and Mountain Dew are leaving store shelves. The discontinuations were quietly added to the product locator on the brand's website and include 14 flavors between the two popular soda brands.

“PepsiCo’s beverage portfolio is always evolving to reflect shifting consumer tastes and seasonal trends — bringing fresh, exciting flavors to market that surprise and delight our fans,” a PepsiCo spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Pepsi flavors being discontinued

On the Pepsi product locator, customers can see that the company’s most recent releases are Pepsi Wild Cherry and Cream and Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry and Cream, first dropped earlier this year, but scrolling further reveals four Pepsi flavors on their way out.

Several of the flavors on the list were always designed by the soda giant to be limited time offerings. Others, like the brand’s Nitro Pepsi varieties —nitrogen-infused sodas touting a smooth, creamy texture — were introduced in 2022, thus have been around for longer than your standard LTO:

Pepsi Lime

Pepsi Peach

Nitro Pepsi

Nitro Pepsi Vanilla

Mountain Dew flavors being discontinued

Additionally, Mountain Dew — which is owned by PepsiCo — recently introduced a pair of new seasonal flavors: Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit and Mountain Dew Summer Freeze, the latter which channels the flavor of a red, white, and blue popsicle. Still, the Mountain Dude is kicking some flavors to the curb, and they are:

Mountain Dew Major Melon

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon

Mountain Dew Spark

Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar

Mountain Dew Purple Thunder Zero Sugar

Mountain Dew Caffeine Free

Mountain Dew White Out

Mountain Dew Kickstart Mango Lime

Mountain Dew Kickstart Original Dew

Mountain Dew Kickstart Blueberry Pomegranate

Additionally, Mountain Dew Baja Blast Cabo Citrus and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Cabo Citrus Zero Sugar are marked as limited-time offerings, so if you want to try them, now would be the time.

That is, unless you’re willing to brave the secondary market — cases of some of these flavors, like Pepsi Nitro Vanilla, are going for as much as $109 on sites like eBay.

Daniel Kline, the writer who first reported on the discontinuations for The Street on June 15, remarked that even if “Coke produced Diet Coke Cauliflower and Pepsi released Pepsi Skunk” that some people online would be upset, and he’s (hilariously) right.

People on social media are already upset that some of these flavors are headed to the great soda fountain in the sky: one Pepsi Nitro fan on Reddit remarked, “Miss this so much I use to buy the whole stock” about Nitro Vanilla, and another fan on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit expressed their displeasure that they can’t seem to get their hands on one exiting Mountain Dew flavor.

“One of my favorite flavors of the Dew was Major Melon, which was discontinued in the States,” they wrote.

“What about colonel cantaloupe?” another user replied in jest, although Mountain Dew should maybe consider making that one, if they haven’t already.

