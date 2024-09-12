Denver

2 people walk away after a small plane crashes and lands upside down at a Denver-area golf course

One person who had minor injuries did not want to be taken to the hospital, the second person didn't suffer any injuries.

By The Associated Press

Small plane crashed and landed upside down on a Denver-area golf course.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP

A small plane crashed and landed upside down on a Denver-area golf course Wednesday, but both people on board were able to walk away, authorities said.

One person who had minor injuries did not want to be taken to the hospital, South Metro Fire Rescue said in a post on the social platform X. The second person didn't suffer any injuries, it said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The Cessna 172 crashed shortly after taking off from Centennial Airport, about 5 miles (8kilometers) north of Meridan Golf Club, South Metro Fire Rescue said. It landed near the seventh hole, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, the sheriff's office and fire rescue said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Denver
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us