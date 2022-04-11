whitewater falls

Pennsylvania Girl, 3, Dies After Current Carries Her Over NC Waterfall: Officials

The toddler was identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania

Whitewater Falls
recreation.gov

A 3-year-old girl died after falling down a waterfall Sunday evening in North Carolina, according to authorities. 

The toddler, identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family when she was swept away in the water at the top of the falls and the current pushed her over the falls, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. 

The Jackson County Emergency Management 911 Center received a call about the child at 5:50 p.m. Sunday and emergency responders from multiple counties responded to the scene and attempted to locate the child. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

whitewater fallsNorth Carolina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us