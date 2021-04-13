Biden Administration

Pelosi Invites Biden to Address Congress on April 28

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic

President Joe Biden, speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The speech will come days before Biden's 100th day in office, and will provide him an opportunity to update the American public on his progress toward fulfilling his promises. It will also give him a chance to make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled earlier this month, which the House is aiming to pass by July 4.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Minnesota 8 hours ago

Minnesota Police Chief and Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Resign

Afghanistan 9 hours ago

US to Withdraw All Troops From Afghanistan by Sept. 11

Traditionally all members of Congress and guests gather for a joint session in the House, the larger of the two chambers. However, the address is certain to look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing restrictions have been in place during the pandemic that require House lawmakers to conduct floor votes and other business in smaller groups, rather than convening hundreds in the chamber at once. Masks are required and the public visitors galleries, usually filled for such an event, have been closed during most of the pandemic.

Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

Presidents don't deliver a State of the Union address to Congress until their second year in office.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Biden AdministrationCONGRESSJoe BidenNancy Pelosi
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us