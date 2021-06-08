Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Pearl Harbor Gates Locked During Possible Security Incident

HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 04: The view of the Nimitz Gate sign at the entrance to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on December 4, 2019 in Honolulu,
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base's gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It's directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

Biden Seeks New Coalition for Infrastructure Bill as Talks With Key GOP Senators Fall Apart

FBI 12 hours ago

How an FBI-Run Messaging App Tricked Organized Crime

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-HickamUS Military
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us