RIP

Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame Basketball Player, Dies at 70

The Phoenix Suns confirmed Westphal’s death in a statement Saturday

By Beth Harris

2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, has died. He was 70.

The Phoenix Suns confirmed Westphal’s death in a statement Saturday. No cause was given, although he had been diagnosed with brain cancer last August.

A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84. After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix. He also played for Seattle and the New York Knicks.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Electoral College 2 hours ago

Cruz Leads 11 GOP Senators Challenging Biden Win Over Trump

Nancy Pelosi 14 hours ago

McConnell, Pelosi Homes Vandalized After $2,000 Relief Fails

After his playing career ended, Westphal moved into coaching. He led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993, and also was head coach of Seattle and Sacramento. At the college level, he coached at Southwestern Baptist Bible College (now Arizona Christian University), Grand Canyon and Pepperdine.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and two children.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RIPNBA
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us