Russia-Ukraine War

Patriotic Tattoos, Billboards Become Popular in Ukraine

Artist Natalia Tanchynets said 70% of the proceeds from her patriotic tattoos are donated to the Ukrainian army

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Patriotic messages in the form of tattoos and billboards have become popular in war-torn Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag and other symbols are favored additions for customers at a tattoo parlor in Lviv.

Olena Barlevych, 18, recently got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms with a military aircraft, symbolizing the fight to defend her country.

“This tattoo means a lot to us," Barlevych said. "It is a very important phase for our country, which must go down in history, which must be passed on to future generations.”

Artist Natalia Tanchynets has seen clients come in from several parts of Ukraine for similar tattoos. She said 70% of the proceeds from her patriotic tattoos are donated to the Ukrainian army.

At her shop, where a red stop sign on a wall had the handwritten word “war” added to it, Tanchynets said she's had a gamut of emotions about the rush of patriotism.

While the war has been good for her business, "I’m so sad about this situation in my country.” Tanchynets said one of her clients was killed on the front lines last week.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

politics 11 hours ago

10 Million Ukrainians Have Fled Their Homes, UN Says; Zelenskyy Warns of WWIII

Russia-Ukraine War 3 hours ago

Mariupol Says Ukrainians Are Being Forced Into Russia

Lviv print shop manager Yuri Kobryn said he initially thought his business that creates advertising billboards would be useless in the war. He since has found creative ways to support Ukrainian troops.

Instead of advertisements, Kobryn’s company now prints motivational messages to his country — especially the Ukrainian army. Some are religious messages asking for protection of the troops.

“The guys from the army were pleasantly surprised and asked me if I could make smaller versions that they could give them to others,” Kobryn said. “So that we can help them in our victory.”

Russia invaded its smaller neighbor to the southwest in February. Thousands on both sides have reportedly died, and there is no immediate sign of a halt in hostilities despite numerous rounds of diplomatic talks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarRussia-Ukraine Crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us