Passenger Jet Leaves Runway in Pittsburgh Amid Snow

A Delta jet left a Pittsburgh runway during snowy conditions Wednesday as it attempted to take off, the airport and airline said.

There were no injuries after Delta flight 2231 with 77 people on board went off the paved surface around 6:30 p.m., Pittsburgh International Airport said in a statement.

The passengers had to be helped off the aircraft.

The plane, which Delta said was a Boeing 717 with 72 passengers and five crew, was due to leave Pittsburgh for Atlanta.

Welp, this @delta flight didn’t go as planned! grateful to be back on solid ground and for the firefighters and first responders that rescued us tonight!



From this angle, 2021 looks a LOT like 2020... pic.twitter.com/lUv37kyFkw — Eleanor Sharp (@esharpmd) February 11, 2021

Read the full story on NBCNews.com