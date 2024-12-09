Mexico

Passenger attempts to divert domestic Mexican flight to the U.S.

A 31-year-old man was detained at Guadalajara International Airport on Sunday after assaulting a flight attendant and attempting to enter the cockpit, officials said.

By Joe Kottke | NBC News

A Volaris Airbus A320
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Mexican National Guard members detained a man Sunday morning after he attempted to divert a domestic Mexican flight to the United States.

According to the Mexican Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, a man assaulted a flight attendant on Volaris Flight 3041, en route from Guanajuato to Tijuana, and tried to enter the cockpit.

Crew members subdued the man and the pilot issued an alert code to land at Guadalajara International Airport, where the man was handed over to authorities, the Mexican Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection said.

In a statement, Volaris said its crew “acted in accordance with established safety procedures and protocol.”

The Mexican airline said all passengers and crew members were safe and the flight continued to its final destination.

The 31-year-old man is a Mexican national who was traveling with his wife and two children, officials said.

The Mexican Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection said the man told airline personnel that a close relative was kidnapped and that received a threat that he would die if he went to Tijuana.

Mexico's Federal Public Ministry and Attorney General’s Office will oversee his case, officials said.

