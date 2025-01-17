California Wildfires

California home burned in Eaton Fire days after being fully paid off

The Eaton Fire is 55% contained and has impacted over 14,000 acres of land.

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

Homeowner, Totress Beasley, had just made her final payment on her Pasadena home days before it was destroyed in the Eaton Fire. 

The home, described as a gathering place for worship and annual block parties, sat on Glen Avenue near the Pasadena-Altadena line. 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“The day before the fire took our home, the home was paid off the day before and it cleared Bank of America’s mortgage,” said Aaron Miller, Beasley’s son. “So we paid off the home in twelve and half years.”

Beasley learned about the destruction through the news and realized her home might not be left standing.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“And on the eighth, my friend calls me on Facetime and says, 'Your home is on the news, the fire has reached down to Glen and Montana and Pasadena,'” Miller said.

On Thursday, many residents returned to their neighborhoods for the first time since being evacuated. Now, those residents are taking the next steps following one of Southern California's most destructive wildfires.

The Eaton fire has burned over 14,000 acres and is at 55% containment as of Thursday night.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us