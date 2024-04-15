Particle Health says data dispute with Epic Systems not affecting most customers

Particle Health on Monday said the "vast majority" of its customers are still receiving data from Epic Systems.

Both companies belong to an interoperability network called Carequality, which facilitates the exchange of patient information on a large scale.

Epic filed a formal dispute with Carequality in March over concerns that Particle and its participant organizations "might be inaccurately representing the purpose associated with their record retrievals."

Particle Health said on Monday that the "vast majority" of its customers are still receiving records from medical software giant Epic Systems despite an ongoing dispute between the two companies over data-sharing practices.

Epic's software supports more than 300 million patient records, and Particle acts like a middleman that helps health-care organizations access the data they need. Both companies belong to an interoperability network called Carequality, which facilitates the exchange of patient information on a large scale.

On March 21, Epic filed a formal dispute with Carequality citing concerns that Particle and its participant organizations "might be inaccurately representing the purpose associated with their record retrievals." In order to join the Carequality network, organizations are approved and must abide by "Permitted Purposes," generally having to do with treatment, for the exchange of patient records

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Patient data is protected by a federal law called the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, which requires a patient's consent or knowledge for third-party access.

Particle said in a release Monday that while Epic "indiscriminately stopped responding" to data requests from some of its customers because of the dispute, most clients were not affected. The company said it's been pressing Epic to restore connection to impacted customers, and many are already back to normal.

"While there is an ongoing dispute between Epic and Particle Health, related to three specific customers, the significant majority of Particle Health customers impacted by Epic's actions were not in any way related to this dispute," the company said in the release.

Particle CEO Jason Prestinario said in the statement that the company will address the dispute with Epic through official procedural channels.

Epic did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

WATCH: Insurer stocks fall on Medicare rates