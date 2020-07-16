Hero

Parents Say Their 6-Year-Old Son Survived a Brutal Dog Attack After Stepping in Front of Sister to Save Her

"If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," Robert and Teila Walker said their son, Bridger, told them

Courtesy Walker family

Bridger Walker, 6, is being hailed as a hero for protecting his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack.

The little boy and his sister were at a friend's house in Wyoming earlier this month when a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix lunged at them while they were outside in the backyard. Without thinking, Bridger stepped in front of his sibling to protect her and was bitten in the face by the dog, his parents said.

He underwent a nearly two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches, his parents Robert and Teila Walker said in a statement. Bridger is currently recovering at home.

After his story began to surface online, many people, including celebrities Anne Hathaway and Chris Evans, praised Bridger for his bravery.

