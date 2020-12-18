Porn

Parents Lose Lawsuit Over Destruction of Son's Porn Stash

He lived at his parent's Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce

File photo to illustrate adult movies on video tape for pornography.
Getty Images

A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection. He lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Virus Updates: Stimulus Talks Hit New Snag, Pence Gets Publicly Vaccinated

Department of Housing and Urban Development 3 hours ago

With Homelessness Poised to Surge, People Living with Relatives May Fall Into Aid Blind Spot

“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said Monday. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property."

Werking's parents said they had a right to act as his landlords.

“Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.

Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.

"The court does not intend to hold an evidentiary hearing," he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PornMichiganlawsuit
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us