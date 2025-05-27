Jersey Shore

Parents charged after abandoning kids to go drinking at Jersey Shore, police say

Law enforcement officials in Brigantine, New Jersey, have charged the parents of two children — an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old — after they, allegedly, left the kids alone so they could go out drinking on Memorial Day weekend.

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

The parents of two young children were arrested after, officials claim, they left their kids alone on Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore so that they could go out drinking.

According to police, Felix Rodriquez, 43, and Lydia Monterrosa, 38, both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with child endangerment and other offenses after, police allege, they left their children unattended on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8:45 p.m., as a concerned citizen flagged down officers and alerted them to a residence along the 4900 block of Harbor Beach Boulevard, in Brigantine, New Jersey.

In that property, officials said, officers found two children — an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old — alone inside the property.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Upon further investigation, officials said that the officers learned that no parents or guardians were at the home or nearby the residence.

The officers got in contact with Rodriguez and Monterrosa and learned they were nowhere nearby and instructed them to return to the property, officials said.

Upon their return, police said, the pair exhibited signs of being impaired due to being under the influence of alcohol.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump administration 11 hours ago

Live updates: Trump administration seeks to end Harvard ties amid standoff

Space Exploration 2 mins ago

SpaceX prepares for ninth Starship test flight

Both parents have been arrested and charged in this incident, officials said.

Also, they have both been released and, officials said, they have court appearances pending.

This article tagged under:

Jersey Shore
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us