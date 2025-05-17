Palm Springs

1 dead, 5 injured after car explodes near Palm Springs hospital

It's unclear what caused the explosion.

By Karla Rendon

First responders at the scene of an explosion in Palm Springs on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
NBCLA

One person is dead and five others are hurt following a car explosion that occurred Saturday in Palm Springs, California, a law enforcement source told NBC News.

The explosion was reported sometime before 11 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Indian
Canyon Drive, near Desert Regional Hospital, the law enforcement source said. It’s unclear what caused the incident.

Officials have yet to identify the deceased. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Video from the scene showed several first responders in the area and a thick plume of smoke billowing from the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic. Officials are working to determine if the explosion was a deliberate act upon the clinic.

As a result of the explosion, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation has deployed investigators, bomb technicians an evidence response team to the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)'s Los Angeles division is also involved in the investigation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he's aware of the incident and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services is assisting with the response.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more updates become available.

