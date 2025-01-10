Wildfires
Live Blog EndedJan 10, 2025

Live updates: Deadly wildfires continue to burn in LA County into fourth day

More than 180,000 people remain displaced from their homes as the fires continue to burn with limited containment.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • A state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles city and county Friday as destructive fires continue to burn through the area.
  • A red flag warning that had been set to expire Thursday was extended to Friday as Santa Ana winds continue to fan flames.
  • All LAUSD schools are canceled for Friday with unhealthy air quality impacting areas that are not directly impacted by the fires. Other private schools and other districts are also closed, and parents are encouraged to check directly with their campus to up to date information.
  • Officials say thousands of structures have been destroyed, with the devastation from the Eaton and Palisades fires being compared to war zones.
  • Firefighters may get a break Friday afternoon as winds are expected to calm in the afternoon, ahead of a weekend return.
  • At least 10 people have died in the fires, officials say. That number is expected to rise as investigators are able to enter devastated neighborhoods.
  • A Canadian Super Scooper plane was grounded for repairs after it was hit by a drone in the Palisades Fire zone.

Follow along below for live updates on the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and other wildfires burning in Los Angeles County.

