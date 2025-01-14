Live updates: LA braces for extreme winds as disastrous fires still burn

What to Know
- The National Weather Service has used the rare “particularly dangerous situation” to describe the wind event expected Tuesday morning through noon Wednesday for swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. What is a 'PDS'? Learn more here.
- The Palisades Fire and Eaton fires -- along with several smaller blazes -- have burned a combined 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County. See maps of the fires and evacuated areas here.
- Containment of those fires grew slightly Monday, as firefighters took advantage of lighter winds to clear wider containment lines around the Palisades and Eaton footprints. Here's more detail on what "containment" means and how fire fighters determine those percentages you hear.
- There has been an overwhelming outpouring of generosity for fire evacuees. Here's where people can get needed supplies and assistance.
- Officials have offered tips for thousands of evacuees that are expected to return to their neighborhoods this week. See those tips here.
- Air quality remains poor across much of Los Angeles County, and health officials have urged people to take.precautions, including avoiding outdoor activity if possible and wearing N-95 masks. See the latest air quality levels here.
