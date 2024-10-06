Delaware

Pa. teen, NC man killed, 4 others hurt in possible DUI crash in Delaware

An 18-year-old woman from Willow Grove, Pa., and a 22-year-old North Carolina man were killed in a crash that injured four others in Seaford, Delaware, state police said

By David Chang

A Pennsylvania teen and a North Carolina man were killed while four others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Delaware in which one of the drivers may have been under the influence, investigators said. 

On Sunday, Oct. 6, around 1:30 a.m., a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Sussex Highway in Seaford, Delaware. At the same time, a 2005 Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on the road and went into the path of the Nissan, Delaware State Police said. 

The two vehicles then collided. 

Two passengers inside the Rogue, a 22-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and an 18-year-old woman from Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, were killed in the crash. Police have not released their identities pending the notification of their family members. 

The driver of the Rogue, a 22-year-old man from Washington, D.C., and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Bethesda, Maryland, were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The driver of the Pilot, a 24-year-old man, and his passenger, a 40-year-old man, both from Georgetown, Delaware, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. State police said “impairment was suspected to be a factor” in the crash though they did not go into further details. 

The road was closed for around three hours at the scene of the crash before it was later reopened. 

Delaware State Police continue to investigate. If you have any information on the crash, please call Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264. You can also send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Anyone who was a victim of a crime, witness of a crime, or lost a loved one to a sudden death, can contact the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit on their website, by calling 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or by emailing them at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

