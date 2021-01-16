Over 760,000 Pounds of Hot Pockets Recalled, May Contain ‘Pieces of Glass and Plastic'

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling about 762,615 pounds of select batches of Hot Pockets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

This recall includes 54-ounce boxes of the 12-count Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza with a Garlic Buttery Crust. They have lot codes of 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614, and a "best before" date of February 2022. The boxes also have the establishment number "EST. 7721A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat products were shipped nationwide in November 2020 and were produced from Nov. 13 through Nov. 16. The products is being recalled due to the potential contamination with “extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic.”

#Recall: Nestlé Prepared Foods Recalls Not-Ready-to-Eat Pepperoni Hot Pockets Product Due to Possible Foreign Mat... https://t.co/KLI1TWtBTO — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) January 16, 2021

Nestlé revealed that these products could “pose a choking or laceration risk and should be not be consumed.”

The USDA classified this as a “Class I” recall, which is defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Nestlé became aware of the problem after receiving four customer complaints of “extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product." They have received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of the affected product. FSIS has not received any additional reports of injury or illness stemming from this batch of products.

“The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA and Hot Pockets products remain our number one priority,” Nestlé said in a press release. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Last month, Nestlé recalled approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken entrees due to possible contamination with “extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic.” There were no reports of injury or illness at the time, according to FSIS.

Any consumers who purchased the affected batches of Hot Pockets should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Customers who are concerned about possible injury or illness should contact their health care provider.

