Over 22,000 pounds of frozen chili recalled after pieces of plastic were found in it

J.T.M. Provisions Company is recalling approximately 22,530 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with beans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the news on June 4, stating that the recall was initiated after finding that the food may be contaminated with pieces of white plastic.

The product was purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program and shipped to distributors in California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. J.T.M. Provisions Company is based in Harrison, Ohio.

A customer complained after finding a "semi-rigid white plastic material" in the frozen chili, leading to a full recall.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consuming the product.

Full details about the specific product labels can be found here.