Middle East

Ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad issues first statement since leaving Syria

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles,” according to a statement attributed to Assad and shared on Telegram.

By Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

Ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad planned to keep fighting rebel forces in the country before Russia evacuated him out of the country, according to a statement attributed to him and released on Monday.

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles,” Assad, 59, said in a written statement shared on Telegram.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Assad said he had remained in Damascus until the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8 — the day rebels entered the Syria’s capital.

Assad said that as rebel forces swept through the city, he moved north to Lattakia in coordination with Russian allies "to oversee combat operations." It was at the nearby Hmeimim airbase when "it became clear that our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Assad said that with no viable means of leaving the base, which he said had come under intensified drone strikes, Moscow requested an immediate evacuation to Russia that evening.

"This took place a day after the fall of Damascus," he said. NBC News was not able to independently verify his account.

Assad maintained that prior to that point, he had not considered "stepping down or seeking refuge."

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Movies 8 mins ago

Popeye and Tintin set to enter public domain in 2025 with copyrights expiring

Syria 21 mins ago

Austin Tice's mother says discovery of missing American found in Syria feels like a ‘rehearsal' for when he is found

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Middle East
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us