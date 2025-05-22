Indianapolis 500

Hold on to your buns: Oscar Mayer's Wienermobiles will race for Indy 500 weekend

The Wienermobiles will represent six U.S. regions in the “Wienie 500."

By Andrew V. Pestano

Wienermobiles
Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer is putting mustard on the pedal to the metal with the first-ever “Wienie 500,” a race between all six of its iconic Wienermobiles ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

The oversized hot dogs on wheels will compete in a lighthearted race on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway track on Friday at 2 p.m. EST as part of the Indy 500 weekend.

"The Wienie 500 will also mark the first ‘meat-up’ of all six Wienermobiles in over a decade and the first competitive race for the fleet," Oscar Meyer said in a statement. "From custom Hotdogger racing suits, to a trophy presentation in the ‘Wiener’s Circle’, complete with a condiment spray and hot dog for the wiener’s enjoyment, every moment of the race is designed to spark smiles."

Why does the Indy 500 champion celebrate with a drink of milk in victory lane? Here is the story behind this iconic tradition and the Indiana dairy farmers, who play an integral part on race day.

Each Wienermobile will represent a different dog from a U.S. region:

  • Chi Dog — Midwest
  • New York Dog — East
  • Slaw Dog — Southeast
  • Sonoran Dog — Southwest
  • Chili Dog — South
  • Seattle Dog — Northwest

Kelsey Rice, Oscar Mayer's brand communications director, said the "Indy 500 marks the unofficial kickoff of summer and the start of hot dog season."

The hot dog race will be streamed live on the FOX Sports app and across @INDYCARonFOX social accounts. Highlights will also be shown on Sunday during the Indy 500 pre-race show on FOX.

