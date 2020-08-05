One Death Every 80 Seconds: The Grim New Toll of COVID-19 in America

Over the last seven days, a grim new COVID-19 calculus has emerged: one person died every 80 seconds from the coronavirus in America.

And the pace at which those 7,486 people died appears to be accelerating, a new NBC News tally revealed Wednesday.

The World Health Organization has warned that there might never be a “silver bullet” to protect against the coronavirus. Dr. Bob Lahita, a professor of medicine at New York Medical College, joined LX News to explain why vaccine progress is making him more hopeful.

In July, a total of 26,198 deaths were reported, meaning one every 102 seconds. As of Wednesday morning, more than 158,000 people in the U.S. had died of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.